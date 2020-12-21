The Fitchburg Police Department is warning people to be aware of an apparent phone scam that’s hit the area, with the caller saying they are an officer.
According to a Thursday, Dec. 17 news release, police said they received three calls the previous day from Dane County residents receiving a suspicious call from someone identifying themself as Sgt. Thomas Schmit. The calls originated from a 608 area code number, and the caller provided the same number to call back on. The number is not associated with the City of Fitchburg, the release states.
The general premise was consistent with a common phone scam, according to the news release, in which the caller states the recipient has a warrant for the arrest after failing to appear for a court case. The caller may say the situation can be handled civilly or criminally, and the recipient can settle the matter civilly by purchasing gift cards, wiring money or providing personal information. Arrest is threatened if payment is not made.
According to the news release, in some instances, callers can spoof actual law enforcement agency phone numbers to legitimize the call. They often have pieces of the caller’s personal information, including social security numbers, to persuade cooperation.
In this case, the caller used the name of a retired department member. The investigating officer noted all three recipients of the calls who contacted the department were Madison area therapists, though it is not believed they were targeted for any information specific to their practices, the release states.
All of the recipients ended the contact before they were asked for personal information or provided with instructions to send money. They contacted the department to check the validity of the caller's employment status and confirmed their suspicions, the release states.