Fitchburg police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station with a gun early Tuesday morning and fled.
No one was injured at the scene, according to a department news release.
Officers responded around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, to the Kelley Williamson Mobil gas station, 2956 Fish Hatchery Road, for a holdup alarm, the release states. The clerk told officers the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at them and fled after being given an undisclosed amount of money.
The Madison Police Department K9 unit and Town of Madison Police assisted Fitchburg officers, the release states. The K9 unit conducted a track, but could not locate the person.
According to the release, the suspect is a Black male in his twenties, around 5’10” with a slender build, wearing a blue jogging suit, black mask and white head covering.
The investigation is ongoing, the release states. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.