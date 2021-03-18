Fitchburg police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into Capitol Petro gas station early Thursday morning and stole tobacco products.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the gas station around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, March 18, and found it had been burglarized. Officers learned one man wearing a stocking cap, multicolored jacket and brown pants entered the gas station and stole tobacco products.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the department at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014. Fitchburg police were assisted by the Town of Madison Police Department.