Fitchburg police are actively searching for the suspect of an alleged armed robbery that occurred in the 3000 block of Fish Hatchery Road late Friday, Jan. 29.
The suspect is described in a department news release as a tall Black male in his 40s. He was allegedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, a white bandana for a face mask and black gloves during the incident.
Officers responded to the scene around 8:49 p.m. Jan. 29, the release states, after receiving a report of the alleged robbery at Dollar Tree, 3038 Fish Hatchery Road.
When police arrived at the store, they learned the suspect entered, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier, according to the release.
The suspect was unable to obtain any money, the release states, and fled the store on foot.
Anyone with information related to this incident should contact the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.
The release states they should also call the Fitchburg Police Department’s Anonymous Tipster Line at (608) 270-4321, send a text to 847411 with the Keyword “Fitchburg” or call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.