After searching two area houses without success, police continue to look for a man wanted for allegedly firing a gun at a moving car last fall.
According to the news release, Juwan J. Wilson, 23, is wanted for felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety for the October incident, according to a Fitchburg Police Department news release.. He is on extended supervision through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for his previous case of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and is wanted for a violation of the terms of his supervision.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office Tactical Response Team and Fitchburg Police Department carried out two search warrants on Friday, Feb. 19, related to a shots fired incident that Wilson is suspected to have been involved in on Oct. 22. The residences searched were at the 2300 block of High Ridge Trail and later at the 2300 block of Post Road, the release stated
The original shots fired incident occurred around 5 p.m. Oct. 22, when a man was seen firing a gun at a car driving on the 2300 block of Post Road. He fired multiple rounds, endangering the safety of people in the area, according to the news release.
Detectives have since been able to identify the man and develop probable cause for his arrest.
According to the news release, during the searches on Feb. 19, officers took a man and woman connected to one of the searched apartments into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants. A third male not involved in the investigation, was found in a common area of one of the buildings and taken into custody on outstanding warrants.