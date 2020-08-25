Two separate fights lead to shots being fired in Fitchburg on Friday, Aug. 21.
The Fitchburg Police Department responded to fights on the 2300 block of High Ridge Trail and on the 1900 block of Pike Drive. In both cases, gunshots were reported by witnesses.
At the fight on High Ridge Trail, to which the officers responded to around 8 p.m. a witness saw one of the men involved in a fight fire a round into the air and then leave on foot, according to a department news release. A gray sedan was also seen leaving the area, the release states.
Roughly three hours later, officers responded to multiple callers who reported several shots had been fired on Pike Drive, according to a news release. An investigation showed a group of people were fighting when a person involved started shooting at the group.
The members of the group the police spoke to were unwilling to cooperate, the release states.
A white sedan was seen in the area and is believed to be involved in the incident.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage and the investigation is ongoing, the release stated.