The Fitchburg Police Department is joining local law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin in a "Drive Sober Get Pulled Over" campaign.
The campaign will last from Friday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Dec. 1, according to a news release.
The release state Fitchburg police, and other state agencies, will patrol in larger numbers for longer hours to wait for impaired drivers.
Motorists who are convicted of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while driving can face fines, loss of their driver's license and jail time, the release states. Additional penalties include the installation of an ignition interlock device.
Every three hours in Wisconsin, someone is injured or killed in an alcohol related crash, the release states.
So if a member of the public suspects someone is driving impaired, they are encouraged to call 911.
For more information, call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300.