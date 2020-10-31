City of Fitchburg police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred just after midnight on Friday, Oct. 30.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Pike Drive after receiving a report of a single gunshot, according to a department news release. Witnesses described hearing a single gunshot before the shooter sped off in a vehicle.
No injuries or property damage was reported to police, and officers found a single shell casing on the ground at the scene.
The incident is still under investigation. The police department is asking anyone who has information related to the incident to call 270-4300, or call the tipster line at 270-4321.