Fitchburg police are searching for two men who entered Capitol Petro in the early morning of Wednesday, Nov. 11, and stole cash and cigarettes.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, officers responded to an intrusion alarm at the gas station, 2770 S. Syene Rd., around 1:30 a.m. to find it had been burglarized. Officers discovered that two suspects had entered the gas station and stole cigarettes and cash. They are described as a male wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and another male wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
Fitchburg police were assisted by the Town of Madison Police and the Madison Police Department. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.