Fitchburg police are investigating an early morning incident on Friday, Dec. 4, where witnesses reported gunfire from several directions in the Belmar Hills neighborhood.
According to a Dec. 4. Fitchburg Police Department news release, officers responded around 1:38 a.m. that morning after numerous callers reporting hearing “gunfire from several different directions.”
Officers began a detailed search of several streets and intersections in the neighborhood, finding seven casings in the roadway of the 2300 block of Red Arrow Trail. According to the news release, a check of surrounding residences did not turn up any property damage, nor was there any indication that anyone was struck by the gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.