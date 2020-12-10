STOCK Fitchburg police March 2020 cropped
File by Kimberly Wethal

Fitchburg police are investigating an early morning incident on Friday, Dec. 4, where witnesses reported gunfire from several directions in the Belmar Hills neighborhood.

According to a Dec. 4. Fitchburg Police Department news release, officers responded around 1:38 a.m. that morning after numerous callers reporting hearing “gunfire from several different directions.”

Officers began a detailed search of several streets and intersections in the neighborhood, finding seven casings in the roadway of the 2300 block of Red Arrow Trail. According to the news release, a check of surrounding residences did not turn up any property damage, nor was there any indication that anyone was struck by the gunfire. Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police Department at (608) 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

