Fitchburg police are investigating an incident where a man allegedly fired a handgun at a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Post Road around 4:58 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, for multiple reports of shots fired, according to a department news release.
When police arrived, they located a number of shell casings, according to the release. Witnesses reported seeing a slender Black male, approximately 20-25 years old, firing a handgun at a vehicle that was seen speeding away, according to the release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.