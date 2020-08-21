City of Fitchburg police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit that occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Officers arrested Kaiwan Harvey, 17, Marshall, and Ka ‘Toine Richardson, 18, Fitchburg, on Thursday, Aug. 20, after seeing them exit the stolen vehicle at an apartment complex on Post Road, a police department news release states.
On the morning of Aug. 19, Fitchburg police overheard the Dane County Sheriff’s Office respond to a burglary incident in the Village of Cross Plains, according to the release.
A Dane County news release states at approximately 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, deputies responded to a residence on Lewis Street in the village, after the homeowner awoke to find unidentified individuals in the garage. The thieves, later identified as Harvey and Richardson, opened the garage door with an opener, and found an unlocked Toyota Highlander, which has since been located and returned.
The homeowner, according to the county release, confronted the teenagers, who fled on foot to the Toyota and left the area. As the thieves fled, the homeowner fired a shot in the air with a handgun and the suspects returned fire, the release states.
The FPD release states an hour and a half after Harvey and Richardson stole the vehicle, a Fitchburg sergeant spotted them at a gas pump of a Kwik Trip, 6133 McKee Road.
Shortly after the officer spotted the teenagers, the Toyota pulled out onto McKee Road. Fitchburg officers attempted a traffic stop but were unsuccessful, according to the release. The pursuit went through a residential neighborhood, eventually leading onto Verona Road, but officers lost sight of the Toyota as it left the city’s boundaries.
Later that morning, Fitchburg officers were able to use video surveillance to identify the two suspects from the stolen Toyota, the release states, before spotting the vehicle in the early afternoon hours of Aug. 20. At around 1:20 p.m., the two suspects were seen entering an apartment on the 2600 block of Post Road, according to the release, where Harvey and Richardson were arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail.
Police referred charges of receiving stolen property, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and eluding officers for Harvey, and for allegedly operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent as a passenger, possession of THC and bail jumping for Richardson.