City of Fitchburg police have arrested one person who is suspected to be connected to a stabbing on Sunday morning.
The arrested person’s name was not released by the department in its news release sent out Sunday, Oct. 11, with no justification listed as to why the person’s name was withheld.
According to a department news release, a person flagged down an officer around 4:45 a.m. near the intersection of Fish Hatchery Road and High Ridge Trail, and reported their friend was injured.
The person is in stable condition at a local hospital after being stabbed multiple times. Officers provided first aid to the person, who had multiple, life-threatening stab wounds before they were transported to a local hospital.
Police located the scene of the stabbing, in the 3500 block of Breckenridge Court, and took the suspect into custody without incident, according to the news release. The suspect was booked into the Dane County Jail, pending charges of reckless endangering safety-first degree and disorderly conduct while armed.
The investigation is ongoing.