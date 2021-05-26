On Friday, May 14, Fitchburg Police Department investigators arrested Adonius E. Paul, 24, of Fitchburg, in connection with a shots fired incident on the night of May 11.
Investigators were following up on a lead when they took Paul into custody, according to a Fitchburg Police Department news release. They later conducted a search warrant at an apartment connected to Paul in the 2700 block of Novation Parkway, and found a stolen handgun.
Paul made an initial appearance earlier this week in Dane County Circuit Court on charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, and receiving stolen property.
Around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, Fitchburg officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2800 block of Oregon Road. They found nine shell casings and one vehicle that was struck by gunfire. No other property damage was located and no injuries were reported.
Investigators believe Paul was engaged in the exchange of gunfire with at least one occupant of a vehicle, as multiple gunshots were fired during the incident in an apartment complex parking lot and in the area of Highway 14, according to the news release..
This is the fifth confirmed shots fired incident in Fitchburg this year, the release states.