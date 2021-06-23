Police arrested three teenagers in Madison on Thursday, June 10, including two who were wanted as suspects in a June 6 robbery in Fitchburg.
Officers from the Fitchburg and Madison police departments converged on a residence in the 2900 block of Turbot Drive in Madison around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 10, after three teenagers were believed to have been involved in a recent crime spree were spotted entering the home, according to a Friday, June 11, City of Fitchburg Police Department news release.
After the City of Madison Police Department SWAT team arrived, two 15 year old boys and a 17 year old boy were taken into custody, according to the news release. A car reported as stolen earlier in the day from the Town of Madison was found nearby.
The Star has a policy of not naming children ages 18 and younger, and only does so when they have been accused of a felony charge.
The 15 year olds are suspects in a June 6 robbery in Fitchburg, during which a 14 year old girl was struck in the head with a firearm. Fitchburg detectives investigating the June 6 robbery went to the Turbot Drive area Thursday after learning of an early morning incident in the City of Madison involving at least one of the suspects, according to the news release.
Police said the teenagers were seen walking from the stolen car into the home on Turbot where one of them resides. At the residence, police recovered a 9mm handgun and an air pistol that resembled an actual firearm. Numerous items assumed to be associated with multiple other crimes, including several residential burglaries, were also located, according to the news release.
According to the news release, most, if not all, of these property crimes involve unlocked cars, unlocked doors, or open garages. Investigators from the Fitchburg and Madison Police Departments, along with the cities of Middleton and Verona police departments, are working to connect the assumed evidence found at the residence to the corresponding incidents.
In the news release, police encouraged people to lock car doors and remove keys and garage door openers from cars parked outside, lock exterior doors and the door from the garage to the home.