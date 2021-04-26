Fitchburg police arrested Trevion J. Williams, 20, of Fitchburg on Tuesday, April 20 for his involvement in a shots fired incident that occurred April 11 in the 3300 block of Leopold Way. According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, following the arrest, police executed a search warrant at Williams’ apartment and found additional evidence linking him to the incident, including a handgun. Williams was transported to the Dane County Jail and made an initial appearance Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court on the charge of second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Personnel from the Fitchburg and Madison Police Departments are continuing to investigate the relationship between this incident and a bullet that entered a home in the 2900 block of Traceway Drive around the same time on the evening of April 11.
According to a Madison Police Department news release, MPD officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Traceway Dr. around 9:30 p.m. that night for an occupied residence that was hit, after hearing gunshots. A room that was struck was occupied by two adults, one of whom was nearly hit. According to the news release, it does not appear the residence was the target of the shooting. There were no other reported injuries at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.