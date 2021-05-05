When people ages 16 and older became eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine in April, medical professionals across the nation predicted they would set up appointments in droves.
It was like that at first, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy owner and pharmacist Thad Schumacher told the Star. But within the last month, he has seen a drop-off, as there appear to be more vaccines than people who are interested in being immunized.
“Now we have to call 24 people to get five to (make an appointment to get a shot),” Schumacher said.
That’s even as the state and the country gear up to extend eligibility to people age 12 and older, Group Health Cooperative clinic manager Nathan Kudick told the Star. Group Health Cooperative, which offers shots to the public regardless of their insurance plan, has a location at 3501 Cahill Main.
But there are workarounds in place to fix that problem, Schumacher and Kudick each said. Pharmacies and health clinics within Fitchburg are now looking to community partnerships and outreach efforts to access people who either don’t have the resources to obtain a shot, or are averse to getting injected.
Despite the need for outreach, Dane County continues to be a leader in vaccinating people. The state’s Department of Health Services data indicates that 46.5% of Dane County residents are fully vaccinated. That’s compared to the state’s full vaccination rate of 35.3%, according to the dataset.
The dataset states that white people make up 33.5% of the state percentage of vaccinated residents, while 14.9% are Black, 20.8% are American Indian and 26.1% are of Asian descent. A large proportion of Fitchburg’s population makes up the latter racial groups. Women make up 39.1% of those who are fully vaccinated, while men are around 31%.
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy has partnered with city businesses and Dane County organizations to reach those who don’t have access to a shot and simultaneously to address racial disparities – besides offering immunizations at its 3050 Cahill Main #6 location.
And Kudick said Group Health Cooperative’s outreach focus has been for Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), non-English speakers, the Latino population and those with chronic medical conditions.
There are also some discussions about partnering with some K-12 schools, “but not anything solid at this point,” he said.
Fitchburg Family Pharmacy first had to increase the number of vaccines it provides patients, Schumacher said, in order to meet its goal of forming local partnerships.
The pharmacy did that through Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN) Wisconsin, which Schumacher said is a group of independent pharmacies that have formed a set of standards for how they should operate.
Through that mechanism, he said the pharmacy got access to the Federal Pharmacies Partner program, which allowed the business to get sufficient quantities of vaccine and immunize up to its full potential, which is around 1,000 shots a week.
And even though Fitchburg Family Pharmacy primarily offers the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, it received over 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to reach “underrepresented minority groups and homeless communities.”
According to the state department of health’s website, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine series is the only inoculation authorized for use in people ages 16 and 17; the other two vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have only been given Emergency Use Authorization for people ages 18 and older.
Last month, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy teamed up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County through the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy, Schumacher said, to offer the Johnson & Johnson shot at various Boys & Girls Clubs locations, including the Allied Family Center, 4619 Jenewein Road.
But production on the Johnson & Johnson shot paused for a few weeks when six patients reported blood clots to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration. The pharmacy pivoted to offer the Pfizer shot at some of the BGCDC clinics, having to gain patient consent, and ceased in-house Johnson & Johnson clinics.
Now that the pause recommendation has been lifted, Schumacher said the pharmacy is ready to start offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again.
The business also joined forces with Chef Dave Heide, Schumacher said, to give vaccine doses to local restaurant workers at Liliana’s, 2951 Triverton Pike Drive. In February, another outreach effort included teaming up with Chapel Valley Senior Apartments, 5771 Chapel Valley Road, to get shots to seniors.
But Schumacher said as the weeks go by, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy staff will have to think of more ways to tackle a decreased vaccine demand.
“We are getting to the point where you’re going to be vaccinating people, who, if you happen to be at the right place at the right time, you will get vaccinated,” Schumacher said.
For more information about how to get vaccinated, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.