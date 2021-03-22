Individuals 16 and older with certain medical conditions are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine effective Monday, March 22.
Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services announced in a March 16 news release that the date of eligibility has moved up because of increased vaccine supply, as well as more appointment availability. The release also clarifies that current immunization eligibility includes all clergy, as well as all restaurant workers and essential criminal justice personnel like judges, prosecutors and public defenders.
Medical workers have administered just over 2 million doses of vaccine in the state as of March 22, according to DHS data. And 855,820 people have been fully inoculated against the illness, which makes up about 14.7% of the state’s population of 5.8 million, the data states.
People with asthma, cancer, conditions that affect blood vessels and blood supply to the brain, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, diabetes and heart disease can receive shots, according to the release.
Those who are immunocompromised and have high blood pressure, liver disease, certain neurological conditions, obesity, are overweight, are pregnant, damaged heart or lung tissue or sickle cell disease are also eligible to be immunized, the release states.
Nearly 70% of the state’s population is overweight, the DHS data states, so that portion of the new group ensures a “vast majority” of residents can get shots.
Groups that are also able to get inoculated include frontline healthcare personnel, residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, public safety staff, people aged 65 and older, some Medicaid recipients, some public facing essential workers, non-frontline essential healthcare employees and those living in congregate living facilities, according to the release.
Depending on vaccine supply, the release states the department anticipates being able to expand eligibility to all individuals aged 16 and older. But that will be contingent upon statewide vaccination coverage, as well as the number providers able to administer them, according to the release.
Eligible members of the public can access a shot through a variety of community-based clinics, healthcare providers, local and tribal health departments, the release states.
In the meantime, the release states that people can “double-down” on ways to stop the spread of COVID-19. Recommendations include masking up, maintaining six feet of social distance, washing hands and getting tested if you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
“Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks (inoculated),” Evers said in the release. “Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in getting shots in arms.
“Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line.”
For more information, resources, or data related to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm or call (844) 684-1064.