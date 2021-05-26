The Fitchburg Optimist Club awarded scholarships to two Edgewood High School seniors for their work with youths earlier this spring.
Ally Cruz and Hailey Rothwell both received $1,000 scholarships to further their education based on their work helping children in the community and demonstration of leadership skills, club co-president Jake Johnson told the Star.
The scholarship is awarded to two students each year who are planning on furthering their education in any capacity, Johnson said. The only requirement, he said, is to be a Fitchburg resident.
This is especially important, Johnson said, because Fitchburg doesn’t have its own school district, so this is a way to support the community’s students who are scattered throughout various high schools.
“So we're kind of a fragmented community in a way,” Johnson said. “So anything we can do to kind of tie it back together.”
The Fitchburg Optimist Club works to support local children by doing things like fundraising for school supplies. Five years ago, Johnson said, the Optimist Club wanted to start a scholarship that didn’t take any criteria, like grades or financial aid, into consideration besides service to youths.
Cruz received the scholarship because of her volunteer work with a youth reading program and soccer programs, Johnson said. She also showed leadership skills by working to coordinate drives at her high school with an American Red Cross blood drive and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin drive, he said.
She will attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall and play on the women’s soccer team. Cruz is also planning on majoring in Marketing with a certificate in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics, a club news release states.
Rothwell coached youth soccer, tennis and nannied local children, he said. And, this past year she initiated a coat drive at her high school, as well as a Chromebook drive to raise funds and buy laptops for students.
Rothwell will attend Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska and play on the women’s soccer team, as well. She plans on majoring in business, the release states.
What set the two recipients apart, Johnson said, was that they were leaders who carved out a niche where they saw a need.
“Both of them did that, and they're just outstanding people,” Johnson.
For information about the scholarship or the organization, email fitchburgoptimist@gmail.com or visit fitchburgoptimist.wixsite.com/website.