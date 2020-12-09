At least one City of Fitchburg alder and one school board member from each one of Fitchburg’s three school districts won’t be running for re-election this spring.
Ald. Tom Clauder (Dist. 4) told the Star on Friday, Dec. 4, that he had decided not to run again, stating that he had spent a decade combined as the city’s mayor and an alder and that it was time for someone else to have a chance to lead.
“I do appreciate the voters voting for me and their support that I received over the years,” Clauder said. “I talked to my family, and even one of my daughters said, ‘Dad, 10 years is a long time, it’s time for someone else.’”
One person from each school district’s board – Oregon, Verona Area and Madison Metropolitan – has announced their intention to step back from their roles in April of next year. They are board president Steve Zach, who represents the Village of Oregon for the Oregon School District; Tom Duerst, who holds an at-large seat in Verona; and board president Gloria Reyes for Madison.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is also up for re-election, and he announced Nov. 17 he will be seeking his third full term.
For all local and county governmental bodies, the first day aspiring candidates could start circulating nomination papers and collecting signatures was Sunday, Dec. 1. The spring election is Tuesday, April 6, and if a primary is needed, that would be Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Incumbents have until Dec. 28 to announce if they do not plan to run again, providing prospective candidates time to collect signatures to get nominated. Each race has a different number of qualified signatures a candidate must collect to get their name on the ballot, and all nominations must be fully completed and turned in to each respective organization clerk or agency by the end of the day Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Candidates who plan to run again include Alds. Dorothy Krause (D-1) and Julia Arata-Fratta. Ald. Sarah Shroeder (D-3) had not returned multiple calls from the Star by Wednesday, Dec. 9, asking whether she planned to run for her seat again.
Both the Oregon and Madison Metropolitan school districts have one person up for re-election who is planning to run again. For Oregon, Troy Pankratz will run again, as will Savion Castro for Madison Metropolitan.
The three remaining Verona Area Board of Education school board members – Meredith Stier Christensen, Carolyn Jahnke and Kalyanna Williams – all plan to re-run for their seats. Stier Christensen’s seat is limited to candidates from the areas outside of the cities of Verona and Fitchburg, but all district residents have the ability to vote for all seats.
Candidates must file a campaign finance registration form prior to collecting signatures on nomination papers for their respective jurisdiction; otherwise, the District Attorney would have the right to file a complaint for campaigning without being registered.
The spring election will feature local races and races for the Dane County executive and the state superintendent of public instruction.
Dane County
Dane County executive Joe Parisi will run for his third term in April 2021, citing the county's need for coordination in COVID-19 recovery as the main focus of his campaign.
Parisi was first elected to the county executive seat in 2011 during a special election after former executive Kathleen Falk announced her resignation. He then won two additional terms in 2013 and 2017.
There are no County Board of Supervisors elections this year; those are held in even-numbered years.
All materials must be turned in to the Dane County clerk by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
If there are more than two candidates running, a primary election will be held to narrow the field on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Verona Area School District
Duerst, who has been on the board for 15 years and was at one time the school board president, declined to run again because he felt he had spent enough time on the board.
“It’s really with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to not seek re-election as a school board member, I feel it’s time to turn this over to someone else,” Duerst said in a news release from the district. “It really has been an honor and privilege for me to serve the Verona Area School District for 15 years.”
Normally, all three At-large seats would not be up for re-election at the same time, but with the resignation of board member Debbie Biddle a few months after starting her three-year term, the board elected to appoint Kalyanna Williams to her seat and hold a special election in 2021.
Nomination papers can be picked up at the district administration office, 700 N. Main St. School board clerk Jahnke, deputy clerk Duerst and a third party not up for re-election will review each set of nomination forms to ensure all of their 100 signatures qualify.
The deadline to turn in all nomination forms is Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Oregon School District
Zach, who was first elected to the Oregon School Board in 1999 and was elected as board president in 2016, told the Star that it’s time for someone else to take a turn. He had been looking to step away three years ago, Zach said, but with the impending retirement of former superintendent Brian Busler and the construction of a new school, he felt his board experience would be vital for a few more years.
"Being on the board was not just a time commitment for me,” he wrote. “I owe my wife some pay back for the 22 years worth of every second and fourth Mondays, meetings in-between, and restless nights when I couldn't fall asleep because of district-related issues.”
Pankratz, who is running for his seat, represents Area III, which covers the towns of Rutland, Montrose, Oregon, Brooklyn and Union, as well as the Village of Brooklyn.
Madison Metropolitan School District
Reyes cited her new role as the CEO and executive director of Briarpatch Services as her reason for not running again, according to a Wisconsin State Journal story from Dec. 2.
Elected in 2017, she was the first Latina to serve on the Madison Metropolitan school board.
“We have begun to build a new normal, where Black excellence is not just words we say but is incorporated into all we do; where inclusion and equity brings justice to those most vulnerable in our communities; a new normal where we close achievement gaps,” Reyes said in a statement.
Maia Pearson has already registered to run for Reyes’ seat. Pearson lost an election bid for Seat 6 in April 2020 against board member Christina Gomez Schmidt.