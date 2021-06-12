A small fire started with a pan of oil on a stovetop early Saturday morning was kept under control by a building sprinkler system until firefighters could arrive to extinguish it. No one was injured, though fire caused approximately $15,000 in damage, which was limited due to the building’s sprinkler system.
According to a Saturday, June 12, City of Fitchburg news release, firefighters responded at 12:26 a.m. to an address on Halite Way for reports of a water flow alarm and possible smoke or fire.
Crews arrived within five minutes and found smoke and water coming from one of the five residential units in the building. The building’s fire alarm and sprinkler system were activated, with the fire controlled by a single, activated sprinkler head, according to the news release.
The fire, which had originated on the stove, extended to the hood and some of the cabinets. The resident told firefighters they started to warm a pan of oil on the stove but then fell asleep in a nearby chair before waking up to the smoke detectors and sprinklers going off, according to the news release.
The resident was able to evacuate the apartment, and all occupants (including two dogs) were unharmed. FitchRona EMS evaluated the resident for medical treatment, but transport was not needed, according to the news release.
The resident, and dogs, of the affected unit were displaced, while the other four families of the building were able to stay in their residences.
According to the news release, the activation of the building’s fire sprinkler system saved up to $1,200,000 in value to building contents, and that installing home fire sprinklers and smoke detectors increase a person’s chance of surviving a fire by more than 82%.
The Fitchburg Fire Department was assisted by FitchRona EMS and Fitchburg Police Department.