The City of Fitchburg is running out of time to move an ill-suited polling place prior to the November election.
The Common Council postponed a vote during its Tuesday, Sept. 8, meeting that would have moved the District 1 polling location to a location that’s easier for most of the district to access on foot or by bus.
The two resolution options would have added a second polling location on either side of Verona Road, with the one closer to the Allied Drive/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood and shared with the City of Madison, to Fitchburg Fire Station No. 2, which is on Marketplace Drive, outside of the district boundaries. But both had complications the council could not sort out that night.
The council has until Sunday, Oct. 4, to relocate the polling place for the Nov. 3 election. Voters need to be notified at least 30 days prior to such a change, and the council has only one scheduled meeting before that, Sept. 22.
One of the polling locations proposed at both the Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 meetings is Redeemer City Church, on the west side of Verona Road in the Jamestown neighborhood. City clerk Tracy Oldenburg toured with District 1’s election inspectors prior to the Tuesday, Aug. 25, meeting, but found it did not allow for proper social distancing needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She didn’t rule it out for future elections, as the pastors are eager to have the space used for community purposes.
The other location, at the Boys and Girls Club in the Allied Drive/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood, would be a City of Madison polling place if Madison gets approval it has sought. But with less than two months to go before the election, Dane County elections officials told city staff Sept. 8 they would need more time for coordination and splitting of the polling place.
The idea of splitting the polling locations came after the council voted down the initial proposal, by Ald. Dorothy Krause (Dist. 1), to move the polling location to Redeemer City Church on Aug. 25. The resolution had not been brought to staff prior to being submitted and lacked a required budget amendment.
At that meeting, alders accused city staff of not supporting Krause and not informing her that her resolution was incomplete, before city administrator Patrick Marsh revealed that Krause had not asked staff to weigh in before proposing the polling place change.
There was less discussion at the Sept. 8 meeting, as alders knew any potential solution could not be approved that night and that they would need to go back to the drawing board with new locations.
Other options that could be investigated and brought back to the Sept. 22 meeting include the former city fire station on King James Way that used to be the polling place for District 1 and is now owned by the county and and the former A1 Furniture store on the west side of Verona Road.
Ald. Joe Maldonado (D-1) said even though the resolution wasn’t able to be passed, the need still exists for District 1 to have two polling places because of the major corridor running through the middle of it.
“It’s really important, just given the structural barriers to walkability and transportation, to ensure that we have neighborhood-based polling sites,” he said.