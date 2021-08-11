Riversong senior living apartments, assisted living facility planned for Terravessa development

An architectual design rendering of the planned Riversong independent and assisted senior living development planned for Terravessa on the city’s far east side. The development would include 188 units, split into an independent living building and an assisted living/memory care building.

Two eastside Fitchburg developments are expected to grow the area by around 250 residential units by summer 2023.

At the Tuesday, July 27, Common Council meeting, alders approved an amendment to the finalized plat for the Terravessa development between Brassica Road and Radicchio Drive to allow for 188 senior housing units split into two apartment buildings. The council also granted a rezone request for another development on a 5.8-acre parcel between East Cheryl Parkway and Sassafras Drive to build 54 units of mixed assisted living and affordable-rate townhomes.

The Riversong senior housing project was included in the planning documents for the Terravessa development when it was first approved by the council in , and was brought to the Plan Commission on Tuesday, July 20, for an architectural review of the buildings.

The apartment development will consist of a four-story, 128-unit independent living building, and a three-story, 60-unit assisted living and memory care building. The independent living building will have 128 underground parking spots and 20 surface spots; the assisted living facility will have 21 surface parking spots, a memo from the city states.

Construction on Riversong is expected to start in spring 2022, with completion by summer 2023.

The 54-unit development along East Cheryl Parkway would include two assisted living facilities with eight units, each of which has five bedrooms. It would also include five duplexes and 36 townhomes within 12 buildings, a memo from the city states.

Each duplex and townhome unit would have 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and a 2-car garage, an application submitted to the city states. The assisted living facility units would have four different wings that represent housing units, with shared living, dining and entertainment rooms.

“The design reflects the creation of an intergenerational household allowing for the caregiving staff to establish residency in Fitchburg versus them traveling to and from their place of work, thus reducing the traffic in the neighborhood,” the application documents stated.

Pending government approvals, construction could start as early as fall 2021.

