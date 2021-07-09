A Fitchburg landowner is suing Milestone Democratic School for nearly $30,000 for allegedly breaking its lease last year.
A summons and complaint filed in Dane County Court on Friday, June 25, claims the University of Wisconsin-Madison-based charter school failed to pay for $6,639 worth of utilities from the City of Fitchburg and Madison Gas and Electric from December 2019 to June 2020, as well as the full amount of base rent owed, totaling $11,959.
Dale Sticha, owner of the building at 2823 Index Road, asks Dane County Court to award his company, Verona-based World Wide World, at least $29,948 in damages for the unpaid wages and rent, as well as a penalty rent for the month of July 2020 where the lease for the Index Road building had been terminated, but items were still left in the building.
Sticha is also asking the court to rule that the charter school improperly breached its contract prior to termination and that it owes an additional $112,000 in rent for January through August of 2021.
Milestone co-founder Sean Anderson has not returned a phone call and voicemail seeking comment from the Star as of noon Friday, July 9, but a June 2, 2020, email told Sticha the board had terminated the lease because it would cost too much to bring the building up to state code.
“We got confirmation from Mike Voit of Property Image yesterday that he would not be able to provide an estimate for the minimal work necessary to bring the building up to code for anything less than $200,000,” Anderson wrote. “Though this is a significant reduction from the $430,000 estimate provided by the Niako Group, it is still far more than the Board is comfortable expending on a building.”
Milestone Democratic School’s board of directors voted to cancel the lease that day, stating in the email to Sticha that starting a school with that much debt was not prudent.
That was a little more than a month after the city had rezoned the building so the charter school could teach students in grades 7-12 who come from at-risk and underserved populations.
Milestone’s board of directors sent a statement to the Wisconsin State Journal, that they were surprised to learn of the lawsuit and thought the matter had been resolved after conversations with Sticha and his attorneys.
The charter school relocated to a location on Dairy Drive on the City of Madison southeast side for the 2020-21 school year.
Milestone Democratic School had been responsible for all costs to bring the building up to code based on its lease agreement with World Wide World, the complaint states. Renovations to bring the building up to code were not to exceed $35,000, according to the lease.
In the complaint, Sticha also alleges that Milestone Democratic School made no payments toward utilities on the property for both City of Fitchburg sewer and water and Madison Gas and Electric. From December 2019 to July 11, 2020, Sticha claims that Milestone breached its contract by not paying $1,070 owed to the City of Fitchburg for sewer and water, and $5,569 to Madison Gas and Electric for the portions of the building it occupied.
In addition to lack of utility payments, Sticha claims in the complaint that Milestone Democratic School only made two payments toward rent during the six months of occupying the building, both of which he considers to be incomplete. In the complaint, Sticha states the charter school owes $11,959 in unpaid rent, and owes $11,200 additional rent for July 2020 at a rate of twice its regular rent because of the school’s failure to vacate the building of items when it terminated the lease in June 2020.
In the June 2, 2020, email to Sticha to inform him of the lease termination, Anderson thanked him for his encouragement and contribution to the school, saying that if it hadn’t been for him, Milestone wouldn’t have been close to opening. Anderson added in the email that he was hoping to be a tenant in the future 70,000-square foot Community Organizations Promoting Arts performing arts building that had an initial goal of opening along Index Road in Fitchburg in 2022, but has since been pushed to 2023, according to its website.
“Though we are not certain where our school will open this fall, we intend on maintaining our long-term plan as a core tenant organization when COPA successfully launches,” Anderson wrote in the email.
