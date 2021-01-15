Meijer has withdrawn its plans to fill a parcel on the west side of the city.
Mike Zimmerman, one of the acting city administrators, told the Common Council at its Tuesday, Jan. 12, meeting the company had decided against buying the property at the northwest corner of McKee and Fitchrona roads.
Zimmerman said that in a follow-up phone call with Mayor Aaron Richardson and Meijer representatives, the company cited COVID-19 uncertainty as the reason it was deciding to put plans for Fitchburg and Sun Prairie stores on hold.
“They’re still interested at some point in time in entering the greater Madison market, depending on available sites, costs and the timing of things,” Zimmerman explained.
Meijer first brought forward plans to the city in July 2020, with a proposal for a 159,000-square foot store in the Orchard Pointe development that includes Target, Hy-Vee and an Aldi.