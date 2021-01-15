Verona, WI (53593)

Today

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.