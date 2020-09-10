McKee Road was briefly closed from Verona Road to Spoke Drive last week while Fitchburg Police and members of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team took a man into protective custody in the parking lot of a business on the 6000 block of McKee Road.
According to a Fitchburg Police Facebook post, around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, officers responding to a check person call provided immediate medical assistance at the scene before the man was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. The post stated that the incident was confined to the parking lot, and the man was taken into custody “for the safety of the man, emergency personnel on scene, and the public.”
No injuries were reported, and the road was reopened around 4 p.m., according to the post. The incident remains under investigation.