The City of Fitchburg had the largest percentage growth of any municipality in Dane County last year, but even that won’t provide much flexibility in the 2021 operating budget.
That tight budget is largely a result of increased debt taken on by the city for large construction projects. The two biggest, Fish Hatchery Road and McKee Road, eat up 75% of the levy increase the city can take advantage of, mayor Aaron Richardson wrote in the introductory letter to the annual mayor’s budget, which he released Sept. 21.
“This dichotomy illustrates the need to be careful when borrowing for projects because of the long-term impact on future budgets,” he wrote in the letter.
Richardson’s proposed 2021 operating budget, which alders will review over the next several weeks, lists five commitments he considers the most important and pushes back seven projects alders had moved up over the summer in the city’s capital improvement plan. He wrote that the city doesn’t have the capacity to fund them.
The resulting mayor’s budget would provide funding for only a fraction of department requests for staffing for a second year in a row.
In his letter, Richardson notes the upcoming challenges the city will face when parts of the Town of Madison are annexed in October 2022, when it’s scheduled for dissolution. He also predicts revenue for the city will decrease in 2021 through recreation program fees because of COVID-19 uncertainty – stating that if the public health emergency continues into next year, adjustments will need to be made to account for loss of revenue.
“We chose to budget this way to allow flexibility to continue recreational programming if it can be done in a safe way, as well as to avoid concerns with our (expenditure restraint program) calculations in future budgets,” he wrote. “ With no end in sight to this pandemic, it is important we continue to be judicious with our budget because of the unknown impacts a long-term pandemic may cause.”
With so little room to move, any amendments to Richardson’s proposal alders want to make might need to be at the expense of something else in the budget.
Amendments are due Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15, two days after the mayor’s budget goes to a public hearing at 7: 30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13. Alders will hold a general discussion of them at the Oct. 28 Committee of the Whole meeting.
That all leads up to a Nov. 10 public hearing, after which alders will vote on the amendments, and then the resulting budget.
Among the items his proposal funds are about $78,000 of departments’ $640,000 in requests for added staffing, an emphasis on no mass furloughs or wage freezes and bringing FACTv, which is paid for cable fees that have been steadily declining, into the city’s overall operating budget.
Richardson wrote in the letter that FACTv has been running at a deficit for years as a result of those decreasing cable fees and the increased costs to provide the services.
“FACTv is critical to our democracy because it connects our community to our government,” he said. “ Rather than reducing the level of service provided by FACTv, this proposed budget includes property tax funding to subsidize the operating budget of FACTv.”
Staffing requests his proposal leaves out include the restoration of a fire department division chief, an additional firefighter and reclassifying three firefighters to lieutenants; a code inspector; and restoring a part-time horticulturist for the parks department. Projects or equipment like the teen center, fleet vehicles, the Verona Road-area teen center and a new drone to be shared by multiple departments.
His budget keeps the construction of the Neighborhood Hub in the Fish Hatchery Road corridor but removes operating costs because the development of the park and its final design will determine the operating costs in the future.
State limitations on levy increases provide for an additional $842,000 for the city to work with this year. That increase is determined by the city’s new construction, calculated for the 2019 assessment year at 4.9%, more than double the county average of 2.11% and three times the state average at 1.6%.
Other limiting factors for this year’s budget include a drop in state transportation aids of between 5-10% because of decreasing gas tax revenues – a direct result of less gas being purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease is expected to be offset by an increase in the city’s six-year average transportation-related expenditures, which are being driven higher by the Fish Hatchery and McKee roads projects.
The city is also expected to experience a decrease of about $100,000 in municipal court penalties and fees – also affected by COVID-19 – as people are being given fewer tickets and some are unable to pay them because of financial hardship.