Projects like The Hub’s second construction phase and proposed teen center in the Jamestown neighborhood, among others, have been delayed as the city’s operating budgets are expected to get tighter in the next few years.
The draft 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Plan, which was released June 4 and reviewed at a Finance Committee meeting by alders on Monday, June 14, pushes back the second phase of The Hub from 2022 to 2024-25. That’s after the first phase of the project was pushed back to the end of 2021.
The teen center was kept in the draft plan, but was delayed until 2030.
A public hearing on the draft Capital Improvement Plan will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the Common Council meeting. Following the public hearing, alders will be able to submit amendments to the plan, and a second public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, before the adoption of a finalized plan.
Mayor Aaron Richardson told alders during a Monday, June 14, Finance Committee meeting he’s concerned the city won’t have enough funding for capital projects as its operating budget grows larger. And the budget will continue to grow, he said, as Fitchburg annexes parts of the Town of Madison in October 2022. That meeting was also where city department heads presented their equipment and infrastructure requests, defending the proposed timing for them.
“There’s always a lot more things that we’d like to do, and unfortunately have to make tough choices on what we do,” he said. “That’s a big concern (with) capital budgets, there’s things we’re not spending as much money as we need to, as we talk about upkeep and our parks, our roads, our playgrounds.”
Many of the proposed project delays were given to new projects like The Hub or the teen center, or equipment that can have its useful life stretched by a few years, such as website upgrades requested by the IT department, or new software for the finance department.
Fleet vehicle replacements for many city departments will come from the Fitchburg police after those are used as squad cars for five years. That will be as the city shifts from renting squads to purchasing them.
In the draft plan, the city will establish replacement funds for large equipment to reduce borrowing, and to demonstrate “strong financial planning” tactics, a letter from Richardson at the beginning of the draft plan states.
The 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Plan is one piece of the budgeting process that takes place each year leading up to the approval of the following year’s operational budget. The Capital Improvement Plan process involves taking requests from city department heads on their equipment priorities before a draft plan is released in the summer. That’s when alders can amend the timing of projects before its final approval at the end of July.
The projects approved for the upcoming year in the finalized Capital Improvement Projects plan is what helps build the city’s operating and borrowing budgets for the following year. That budget process takes place in late summer to early fall months, with a finalized budget approved in November.
Ald. Joe Maldonado (Dist. 1), who has been the driving force behind the proposed teen center, most recently with the approval of funding a teen center community survey to gauge the needs of the community in the Jamestown neighborhood, said he was disappointed to see the project get pushed back all the way until 2030, with no funds set aside for planning until then.
Maldonado told alders at the June 14 meeting he planned to introduce an amendment to restore the teen center’s timeline for the finalized plan document.
“Many members of the Council said the importance to be planful about it,” he said. “It just makes no sense whatsoever that when we’ve approved year one of a study, that we would stop any and all progress, and wait nine years before doing anything else, not dedicating any funding to it, not really giving it a second thought until the end of this decade.”
Some alders were also taken by surprise to see the second phase of The Hub moved back by two years to 2024-25, but city parks director Scott Endl told them the timing made sense, as the first phase of the project is still in the design process and is expected to be operational by 2023, which could give elected officials more clarity in how they want to proceed with the second phase.
City finance director Misty Dodge also clarified that The Hub’s Phase 2 would still be built using borrowing like intended, but the city would also look to see what money would be available in the park improvement fund to supplement the cost.
The Hub is the city’s fifth community park – but the vote to designate it as so is largely symbolic.
There apparently won’t be a teen center in the Jamestown neighborhood in 2021.
Two Fitchburg neighborhoods could soon have new community centers.