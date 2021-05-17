A man was killed after being ejected from his vehicle after striking a utility pole along County Hwy. MM around 4:40 a.m. Monday, May 17.
Officers and rescue personnel responded to the 2500 block of County Hwy. MM -- between Irish Lane and Haight Farm Road -- for a single vehicle crash, according to a Fitchburg Police Department news release.
The driver, a 25-year-old-man whose name has yet to be released, had been ejected from the vehicle after it struck a utility pole and rolled over, and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants of the vehicle. According to the news release, preliminary investigation indicates speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.
County Hwy. MM was closed between Haight Farm Road and Irish Lane due to the crash investigation, and was reopened around 8:20 a.m. The incident remains under investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, which will determine when to release the driver’s name.