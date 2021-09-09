A man was hospitalized after being shot while sitting in the back of a car on the 1900 block of Pike Drive on Wednesday night in what police are calling a targeted act.
According to a Thursday, Sept. 9. Fitchburg Police Department news release, officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. A short time later, a car arrived at the department with a 41-year-old male passenger who had been shot. Officers provided first aid before Fitch-Rona EMS transported the man to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the news release, preliminary investigation revealed the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car when the suspect walked up and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim. The shooter is believed to have fled the area in a dark Dodge sedan.
The attempted homicide investigation remains open, with no suspects identified to date. According to the news release, the shooting appears to be a targeted act and is not believed to be a random incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com.