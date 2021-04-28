A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a car while crossing Fish Hatchery Road Monday night.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, officers responded around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, to the intersection of Fish Hatchery and Post roads for a report of a car versus pedestrian accident.
At the scene, Fitchrona EMS personnel were tending to the man and learned he had been struck while crossing Fish Hatchery Road just north of Post Road. EMS personnel transported him to a local hospital with “serious injuries,” according to the news release.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation. Anyone who saw the accident is asked to contact the Fitchburg Police Department at 608-270-4300.