A 30-year-old man remains in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on the southwest side of Madison near the Beltline.
According to a Madison Police Department Aug. 11 news release, officers responded to the 4600 block of Atticus Way around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, after a man called 911 saying he had been shot several times. EMS first responders drove him to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition following surgery, according to the department.
Numerous police officers responded to the area to search for the suspect or suspects and any witnesses, and according to the news release, the suspect or suspects remain at large.
The Madison Police Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation. People with any information about the incident are asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or visit p3tips.com.