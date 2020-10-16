Voting is critical to maintaining our democracy – it only works when the voices of all people are heard. With the next presidential election being Nov. 3, people are taking precautions before they vote in person, or are opting to vote absentee because of COVID-19’s presence in the community. A Frequently Asked Questions on how to vote early in-person during the two weeks prior, by mail-in absentee or in-person is listed below.
How do I request a ballot?
Residents can request ballots by going to myvote.wi.gov, or by calling the city clerk’s office at 270-4200. After Oct. 14, only people who are currently registered to vote can request ballots; same-day registration will be available at the polling places.
Where can I drop off my absentee ballot?
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the city hall front doors, where a drop box sits below the counter. City staff clean out the drop box at least once a day.
Ballots can also be dropped off at two different city park events from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on two Saturdays in October.On Oct. 17, the park drop-off event is scheduled at Huegel-Jamestown Park, and at McKee Farms Park on Oct. 24.
When are early voting hours at city hall?
City clerk staff will host early voting hours at city hall, 5510 Lacy Road, in the two weeks prior to the Nov. 3 election. Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 20-23; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24; and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-29.
People opting to vote early in-person are asked to bring their own blue or black ballpoint pens and to wear a mask.
When is the deadline for getting my vote counted?
Ballots need to be in the hands of city clerk staff by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, to be counted. Courts have gone back and forth on the deadline for when ballots have to be in, so the safest option to ensure your vote is counted is to have ballots back to the city clerk’s office on Election Day.
What needs to be filled out on my ballot?
On the ballot envelope, there needs to be:
• Your correct address that reflects the residency requirement of you living at the same address that you started living at 28 days to the election or earlier
• Your signature and the date; if you are an overseas voter, you must also confirm your birthday
• The signature of your witness, and their full address (including apartment numbers)
• The initials of your city clerk (if there are no initials, call the city clerk’s office at 270-4200)
If I choose to vote in person, where is my polling location?
• District 1: Little John’s, 5302 Verona Road off of Anton Drive
• District 2: Lacy Road fire station, 5791 Lacy Road
• District 3: Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main
• District 4: Fitchburg Community Center, 5510 Lacy Road
If I want to vote in person on Election Day, what should I do to protect my health?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, people who choose to vote in-person at their polling location should wear a mask, wash their hands before and after coming into the polling place, maintain social distancing with others and bring your own black or blue pen to reduce cross-contamination.
The city’s poll workers all wear masks while staffing each location, have plexiglass shields between themselves and voters and disinfect the voting equipment after each person has used it.