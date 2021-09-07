A former Fitchburg woman has pleaded no contest to charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and reckless injury.
Shaquita Lee, 24, now of Madison, will not dispute the three felony charges against her stemming from a September 2019 shooting incident on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail that resulted in two women being injured, including one who was shot in the head and sustained life-threatening injuries, a City of Fitchburg news release at the time stated.
Dane County Judge Josann M. Reynolds accepted the no contest plea made on Lee’s behalf by attorney Reed Cornia and deemed her guilty during the plea hearing on Sept. 1. The plea deal negated the need for a trial, which had been scheduled for Sept. 7-13 as of May.
Reynolds will preside over a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Nov. 18.
On Aug. 31, a day prior to the plea hearing, Cornea had attempted to transfer Lee’s case to a new attorney, Chicago-based Beau Brindley, according to online court records. Reynolds denied the request after assistant district attorney William Leroy Brown called into question whether Brindley had the ability to practice law in Wisconsin, and a phone call to him went unanswered and his voicemail inbox was full, online records show.
The two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide each carry up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision, according to a Sept. 1 story from the Wisconsin State Journal. The other charge, first-degree reckless injury for the woman who sustained life-threatening injuries, carries a maximum of 15 years in prison with a decade of extended supervision, the WSJ story states.
At the time of being formally charged, Cornia said Lee had acted in self-defense when the father of her sister’s child had come to their apartment in possession of a gun and looking for a fight, the WSJ story states. Witnesses to the shooting incident told Brown they had seen Lee holding a gun that she fired, the WSJ story added.
Lee has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond, which requires her to submit to GPS tracking, breath monitoring for alcohol and random drug testing, according to online records. Other conditions of Lee’s bond that were set by Reynolds include a curfew of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day and a stipulation to be in her residence at all times unless going to medical appointments or to a nonprofit for a specific range of hours each day.
