Every Fitchburg voter will have at least one local race, if not two, to vote on in the spring general election.
There are three aldermanic districts up for re-election in Districts 1, 2 and 3, and a handful of contested races for both the Verona Area and Oregon school boards. In addition, the ballot will feature a county-wide race for County Executive and a race for the state Department of Public Instruction superintendent.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Sample ballots will be available on the city’s website (follow the Government – City Clerk tab), as well as on myvote.wi.gov.
At least two new people are guaranteed on the City of Fitchburg Common Council – District 4 candidate Jim Wheeler is running unopposed to fill Ald. Tom Clauder’s seat, which he declined to run for again, citing his long record of city involvement and stating it was time for him to step back.
And in District 3, while one of the candidates is not new to City of Fitchburg government, there’s been a decade gap between the last time he served. Jay Allen is on the ballot for District 3 alongside Shawnicia Youmas, who has officially decided not to campaign nor take the seat, should she win.
Allen and Youmas advanced through the February primary that had the tightest possible vote margins. Youmas narrowly came in second place by being one vote ahead of third-place finisher Nicholas DiMiceli. State law requires Youmas be on the April ballot, but should she win in April and not accept the spot, mayor Aaron Richardson has said in a tweet from Feb. 28 that the city would then hold a special election for the seat.
Districts 1 and 2 have incumbents running for their seats, with challengers who are already involved in city committees challenging them.
In District 1, incumbent Dorothy Krause is running for her sixth term on the Council against Dave Herbst, chair of the Board of Public Works. For District 2, incumbent Julia Arata-Fratta is running for her fourth term against Plan Commission member Steven Heller.
For the Verona Area Board of Education, there’s a five-way race for three At-Large seats. One currently held by board member Tom Duerst will be vacated in April as he leaves the board. Two other incumbents, Carolyn Jahnke and Kalyanna Williams, are running for their seats, and are joined by newcomers Jennifer Murphy, John Porco and Nicole Vafadari.
Meredith Stier Christensen, who represents an Outside Cities seat on the board, is running unopposed.
For the Oregon School District’s board, two newcomers are running to fill the Area I seat – which covers the Village of Oregon – being vacated next month by current board president Steve Zach. Mary Lokuta and Josh King emerged from a four-way primary in February to run for the open Area I seat. An Area III seat is also up for re-election, with incumbent Troy Pankratz running against challenger Aaron Heisler.
The Madison Metropolitan Board of Education has two seats up for re-election, but only one person has filed to run for each. Incumbent Savion Castro is running for his seat, and Maia Pearson, who lost last spring to Christina Gomez-Schmidt, is running for the seat of board president Gloria Reyes, who in December announced her intention to step down.
At the county level, incumbent Joe Parisi will run for his fourth term as County Executive against challenger Mary Ann Nicholson.
At the state level, two newcomers are running to fill the role of superintendent after current superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor announced she would not run. Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr emerged from a seven-way primary race to advance to the April election.