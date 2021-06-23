The City of Fitchburg will have a new interim police chief starting July 12.
Deputy chief Matthew Laha will take over leadership of the department on the same day that current chief Chad Brecklin starts as the permanent city administrator, a news release from City of Fitchburg human resources manager Sarah Olson said. Brecklin leaves the department after 22 years of service within the city, and 24 as a member of law enforcement.
Laha has been with the department since 2005, holding the roles of an officer and sergeant before becoming deputy chief, the release states.
Laha will lead the department while the city and its Police and Fire Commission, which has authority over personnel decisions for both departments, conduct recruiting for a new police chief.
Based on the current timeline, the city hopes to have a permanent chief start as early as mid-September, with the Police and Fire Commission making its hire in mid-August following at least two rounds of interviews and a community meet-and-greet. The application for the role of police chief will be open through June 28.
Laha will continue the department’s efforts on updating its policy and procedure manual, as well as its community programs such as Black and Latino Youth Academies, Shop with a Cop and Back to School with a Cop, the release states.
“Deputy Chief Laha has been a valuable member of the Department for years,” Mayor Aaron Richardson said in the release. “He will do a great job leading the organization as Interim Chief while we search for a permanent Chief and ensure the Fitchburg Police Department continues to provide excellent service to our residents.”
