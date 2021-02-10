The City of Fitchburg will hold a public involvement meeting for improvements to Lacy Road next week.
The public involvement meeting, which is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, will go over the proposed reconstruction of Lacy Road from Fitchrona Road to Seminole Highway, according to a city news release. Proposed improvements include new curb and gutter features, buffered bike lanes, stormwater improvements and a 10-foot wide path along the northern side of the road.
The Lacy Road project is currently in the design phase with construction planned for 2022. A separate but concurrent project will occur at the intersection of Seminole Highway and Lacy Road, the release states.
The involvement meeting will include a presentation on the proposed improvements with time for questions from attendees.
Attendees are encouraged to participate virtually, with an in-person option available at City Hall. Occupancy in the council chamber room remains limited to 10 people because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city does have overflow rooms for attendees.
For more information, email public works director Bill Balke at bill.balke@fitchburgwi.gov; or transportation engineer Andrew McFadden at andrew.mcfadden@fitchburgwi.gov.