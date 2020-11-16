The City of Fitchburg is set to hold a neighborhood meeting for a proposed redevelopment at the southwest corner of East Cheryl Parkway and Syene Road.
Kwik Trip representatives are expected to hold an open house from 5-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Riva Apartments community room, 5148 E. Cheryl Pkwy. The open house will be split into five time slots, with no more than 10 attendees allowed at once because of COVID-19 gathering restrictions.
The company is looking to redevelop the land for a convenience store, according to an announcement published on the Fitchburg Economic Development’s Facebook page. The company has not formally submitted plans to the city, planner Sonja Krussel wrote in an email to the Star, but has until Dec. 17 to do so.
To register, visit bit.ly/2IhQRTj or contact Troy Mleziva with questions at tmleziva@kwiktrip.com.