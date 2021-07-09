Keairra C. Fields, 31, of Madison, died as a result of a homicide July 4 at the 1700 block of Onsgard Road in Madison.
According to a July 8 City of Madison news release, the incident was reported to law enforcement around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, July 4. Fields was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office performed a forensic autopsy on July 5, with preliminary results confirming Fields died from “homicidal firearm related trauma,” according to the news release. This death remains under investigation by the Madison Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, and additional testing is underway.