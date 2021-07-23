A Dane County judge has ruled the owners of a Fitchburg mobile home park are in contempt of court after they failed to hire an attorney licensed in Wisconsin during a hearing.
Judge Frank D. Remington ruled in favor of the City of Fitchburg during a contempt of court hearing on Wednesday, July 21, after Country View Mobile Home Community, LLC, owner Christopher Reeves attempted to have California-licensed attorney Donna Carlson represent him in court.
Remington had ordered Reeves during a June 21 motion hearing to hire an attorney who was licensed in Wisconsin for future hearings, stating that he would not allow them to be unrepresented in the future, online court records show.
The city asked for Country View Mobile Home Community, LLC, 2151 County Hwy. MM, to be held in contempt of court after the owners failed to remove 11 uninhabitable units within the park by the court-sanctioned deadline. All uninhabitable trailers needed to be removed by July 1, a court order states, with four needing to have been razed by May 1 and another four by June 1; the rest needed to be taken down by the start of July.
As of the morning of Friday, July 23, it appeared that only one unit had been taken down, the Star observed.
Remington ruled that as a result of Reeves and Country View being in contempt of court, they must pay the city’s incurred fees related to filing and pursuing the motion, as well as a daily forfeiture of $100 for each day the uninhabitable units are not removed and legal fees for the city are not paid, online court records state.
On Jan. 5, Reeves and Country View filed a complaint challenging the raze order issued by the city a month earlier. It states that Country View has been pursuing a plan to repair the mobile homes so they can be sold or leased, and claims the repairs have not been made because of litigation costs associated with renewing its license with the city in 2019, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
City building inspection department employee Jack Pearson describes the mobile home park property as declining in aesthetic appearances over the past two years and claims the driveway through the park is in poor condition, with no attempts to correct it, in a July 23, 2019, memo filed in Dane County Court. Pearson also describes the trailers as unfit for use and states they constitute a chronic public nuisance.
“There are trailers that are mold infested, layered in garbage, unsecured and may not be structurally sound,” Pearson wrote in the memo. “There have been garbage and trash issues, lack of lawn maintenance and proper snow and ice removal. There is one trailer that has a large tree growing in the structural outer membrane.”
Eleven homes in the Country View Mobile Home park have been deemed uninhabitable. Fitchburg has hired a contractor on retainer to raze the units, should the owner fail to complete it.