When Liliana’s Restaurant owner Dave Heide tried reopening his business this spring after a year of public health orders, he ultimately pulled back.
The chef told the Star Wednesday, June 9, he made that call despite Public Health Madison and Dane County lifting its COVID-19 gathering and capacity restrictions June 2. That’s because his Liliana’s didn’t yet have the staff availability to resume a full reopening operation, he said, the issue being part of a perceived national labor shortage.
All over the country, people have started hosting gatherings again, leaving face coverings at home and entering establishments they likely haven’t visited since the pandemic began in March 2020. But those who patronize businesses might find themselves enduring long wait times.
On the flip side, employees may feel like they’re being stretched thin because there’s not enough staff to help cover their workload. Or, they quit their job altogether because of low pay and poor working conditions.
That’s what Heide said he’s been trying to prevent at Liliana’s for the past month. And because of his efforts, the restaurateur is looking forward to reopening again in the next few weeks, Heide said June 9.
NPR reported on June 24 that there’s a trend of people across the United States quitting positions, particularly in restaurants and retail establishments, for paying too little. More workers told NPR they left their job because they felt unsafe continuing employment. And a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco found that 1 in 7 workers were not taking job offers because of recent increased unemployment benefits.
Subsequently, businesses have had to get creative in hiring new workers. Some strategies have included raising wages, as well as one-time cash payments upon being hired, according to various major news outlets.
A May Chamber of Commerce labor shortage survey demonstrated the need for some of those strategies here in the city.
Out of 46 responses from business owners, which president and chief executive officer Angela Kinderman told the Star is about 10-15% of the Chamber’s membership, 76% of respondents said the perceived labor shortage has impacted business operations.
And a majority of respondents were either from restaurant or retail establishments, as well as law, CPA and real estate firms, according to survey results. Out of all respondents, 34% said they had 1-3 positions open at the time of the survey. That’s compared to 19% who stated they had 4-6 openings, and 10% 7-9 positions.
Since then, Kinderman said those numbers have appeared to improve, albeit anecdotally. She said its purpose was to remind Fitchburg businesses they have support and resources to help them post jobs and find staff.
Tom Marks, Hop Haus general manager, told the Star that the labor shortage has yet to fully affect the business, which has locations in Verona and Fitchburg. The Fitchburg space, 2975 Sub-Zero Parkway, opened in July 2020.
While struggling with having staff to cover kitchen shifts, the restaurant and bar is able to operate at about 75%, he said.
And at Dave’s Guitar Shop, 2990 Cahill Main #200, Josiah Rankin, local store manager, told the Star that business has been lucky with its employment situation. Because of the strength of Dave’s Guitar Shop’s e-commerce market, Rankin said the business can handle only allowing customers to browse for guitars by appointment only.
“We had a few employees leave,” he said. “But we could probably handle open doors and no appointments with current staff.
“We are incredibly thankful for how we’ve weathered the storm,” Rankin added.
Heide told the Star his mission is to hire employees at Liliana’s who feel valued where they work. Part of that means paying them wages that allow them to support themselves, he said. Liliana’s general manager, Emma Dehlinger, agreed with Heide’s sentiment.
“If you want to keep staff on, pay them well,” Dehlinger said.
To raise wages, Heide said the restaurant pays employees at a fixed rate, rather than having them rely on tips.
And while he said that his intention was to get Liliana’s up to full capacity in a matter of weeks, Heide claimed he wasn’t going to do so until he had the staff to fully operate. He wanted to make sure new employees had time to be trained beforehand, only having them work only Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights with reservations only.
Besides making sure that employees could pay their bills, Heide said that reflects his other focus, which is preventing staff burnout in an industry berated by a deadly pandemic.
Over at Surya Cafe, which has locations in both Fitchburg and Madison, general manager Elsa Gumm told the Star her hiring situation is similar to that of Liliana’s.
While the Fitchburg space at 5500 E. Cheryl Parkway is operational, she said the Madison location, 3241 Garver Green Suite 115, remains closed because there’s not enough staff to cover a reopening. Gumm said the business has postponed reopening the Madison space twice.
She said she has also raised wages for employees by taking away the business’ 10% service charge.
“We’ve had two or three instances of hiring people for positions for Surya, and either they would find other employment or have something come up,” she said. “Or, before even starting, (a new hire) would say nevermind.
“It’s bare bones in terms of staffing,” she added.