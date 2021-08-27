Soon-to-be Fitchburg resident May Applebee made an emotional plea to the City of Fitchburg Common Council this week: She wanted her childhood house back.
Prior to a quasi-judicial hearing over whether to designate her mother Kristine’s home at 2337 Apache Drive as a public nuisance because of the items that consumed the driveway and littered the backyard, May Applebee pleaded with Common Council members to give her mother another chance and promised to help get the property cleaned up. She told alders she was planning to move into the house and take legal action to evict her mother’s roommate, whom she blamed for trashing it.
City building inspector John Crook told alders after he was sworn in for the quasi-judicial hearing that the Apache Drive property has been the subject of hundreds of complaints since July 2020, and despite more than a dozen citations for non-compliance, the amount of items in the driveway, on the front lawn and scattered through the backyard has continued to grow. The city’s public nuisance declaration, which occurs when there are three complaints within a 30-day period, will allow the building inspection staff to charge Kristine Applebee for any time spent cleaning up or inspecting the exterior of the property.
In her plea, May Applebee described to alders how her house had looked when she was growing up, with plenty of space and clean enough to host family events and holidays, and how it had changed since the roommate had moved in. Applebee said she had avoided going to her mother’s house outside of her birthday because of the state of disarray it was in.
“It had taken about two years for it to go from a family home to the disaster it looks like now,” May Applebee said. “It breaks my heart to see my family home look like a house from the Hoarders TV show with only one aisle to walk through, and absolutely no room for anything else, not to mention that everyone in the neighborhood is aware of my mom’s house because of its condition.
“It’s no longer a home – and that’s not fair to my mom at her age,” May Applebee added.
Ultimately, the Common Council voted 6-0 to affirm city building inspector John Crook’s assessment that Kristine Applebee’s home on Apache Drive consisted of a chronic public nuisance, after going into closed session. Alds. Jay Allen (Dist. 3) and Jim Wheeler (D-4) were absent from the meeting.
Crook said the building inspection department paused its enforcement of the public nuisance citations in September 2020 when a fire department call resulted in getting the Fitchburg Senior Center to provide funding for the Dumpsters at the property. But the building inspection department resumed enforcement in January 2021. The department received a plan of action from Applebee in January and gave her until April to get it cleaned up, which Crook told alders did not happen.
“I don’t know what else more we can do,” he said. “I feel at this time, (going to court) is the only avenue we have.”
During the hearing prior to the closed session, alders asked what kind of mental health services were made available to the residents. Ald. Randy Udell (D-4) said that with hoarding being a mental health issue, he didn’t want to see the property cleaned up, only to have it return to its current condition a few months later.
“Just from some personal experience, in-law side, I’ve seen this, I’ve witnessed it – if the state of mind is not dealt with, I can tell you this is just going to reoccur, reoccur, reoccur,” he said. “You’re taking the right steps, and I understand that, but somebody needs to intervene, if not the senior center, or at a county level, otherwise we’re just going to be down this road again next year.”
William Martin, who lives at 2331 Apache Drive, told alders during the quasi-judicial hearing that he and his wife Rebecca are older and are worried about the resale value of their property based on the condition of Kristine Applebee’s home next door.
“It is an eyesore for the entire neighborhood,” Martin said of the items he described as rubbish and debris in Applebee’s yard. “I don’t believe (Kristine) will ever clean up her yard by herself. She’s had four dumpsters – each dumpster has sat there for four weeks, and she still has more to remove from her yard. I believe the only way the situation will be resolved is if it’s declared a chronic nuisance and the city cleans up her yard.”
