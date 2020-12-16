The city could soon have its first inclusive playground at McKee Farms Park.
The City of Fitchburg Common Council unanimously agreed to release $130,000 in funds at its Tuesday, Dec. 8, meeting so the design phase for an inclusive playground at McKee Farms Park can start. Inclusive playgrounds allow children and family members with physical limitations such as being in a wheelchair or having sight impairments to play together. Often, these include ramps and Braille markings, and quiet areas for children on the autism spectrum.
The city is contributing $130,000 to the park with fees residential developers pay when they don’t create a dedicated park space within the plot design. That’s half of the expected cost of the playground, and private donations were expected to cover the rest.
Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (Dist. 2) said that donors have contributed $70,000 to the project so far.
The inclusive playground -- to be located just to the west of the splash pad at McKee Farms Park -- would be Fitchburg’s first, and the third in the Dane County area. The City of Madison has two at Brittingham and Elver parks, with plans to add more around the city.
The effort to bring an inclusive playground to McKee Farms Park started in early 2018 when the council approved the project. Those plans included a 4,000-square foot playground area with adaptive high-backed swings, a roller slide and a wheelchair-accessible glider.
Arata-Fratta requested the city release the funds despite the fundraising goal not yet being met, because she hoped a completed playground design would allow donors and investors to feel more comfortable funding the project, because they knew it was moving forward.
“If you can allow us to release the funds and so we can design it and try to build it so that when COVID-19 is done and all of the kids are coming back to the park, we have this beautiful park in our park system,” Arata-Fratta said.