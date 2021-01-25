Starting Tuesday, Feb. 2, area voters will be able to request an absentee ballot or vote early in-person until two days before the Feb. 16 primary.
And while the deadline to register to vote online is past, the public may do so in person during regular business hours until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, to narrow the scope of candidates down for contested races. Then election day is set for Tuesday, April 6.
Voting office hours may vary by municipality and some offices may not offer additional in-person absentee hours, according to the myvote.wi.gov website. Voters are encouraged to reach out to their clerk for their respective hours.
For more information visit myvote.wi.gov.