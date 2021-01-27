Tomorrow, the public will have a chance to obtain more information about improvements for Highway MM and McCoy that are planned for 2022.
In a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29, attendees will hear a presentation about the installation of traffic lights at the McCoy intersection.
Improvements also include reducing MM from four lanes to two with turns. Workers will also relocate the Capital City Path crossing of MM to the signalized intersection, according to the city’s website.
The city and the county will share the cost of the projects, with two-thirds covered by the county, according to.
Online attendance of the informational meeting is encouraged but the Council Chambers will be available for in-person participation at Fitchburg City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road.