Fitchburg poll workers will not get hazard pay before the Aug. 11 fall primary election.
The Common Council on July 28 postponed a decision over whether to provide hazard pay for that election, which is the same day alders will meet next. It could still provide the pay for the November election.
Alders postponed the vote so they could explore other funding options, including finding money elsewhere in the operating budget.
The only way the city would be able to use emergency federal COVID-19 funds to increase the pay would have to be labeled as “hazard pay.”
“City of Fitchburg poll workers are woefully underpaid already, and so this, in part, fixes some of that disparity,” Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (Dist. 2) said. “The fact that people are putting themselves at risk, this deserves a discussion.”
The resolution, brought forward by Gerhardt, acknowledged the risk poll workers are taking it upon themselves to work an election during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as bringing the pay closer to what nearby cities pay poll workers. But other alders expressed concerns that other city staff have been out interacting with the public and have not received any hazard pay.
Fitchburg poll workers are paid $8 an hour on election days, and the proposal to add hazard pay would have brought that up to $15 an hour. The City of Madison pays its staff the highest in the region, at $13.62, while other cities such as Verona, Sun Prairie and Middleton pay their poll workers between $10 and $10.75, city human resources director Sarah Olson said.
“Our pay has not increased in at least a couple of years, so it’s definitely not in line with market (rates),” she said.
Olson cautioned that other city staff have public-facing positions that have not received hazard pay since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and city administrator Patrick Marsh added that staff had already started to ask why hazard pay wouldn’t be available to them if it is approved for poll workers.
Marsh encouraged alders to resolve the issue of underpaying poll workers with the upcoming budget process for 2021.
“I know it’s not a lot of money … but I see that as a budgetary issue,” he said.
Ald. Tom Clauder (D-4) said he was for increasing pay for poll workers but argued that adding hazard pay for poll workers would result in other city staff filing grievances against the city and that he would just rather see it come from other parts of the budget.
“This is going to kill the morale of the city,” he said. “If I was on the police force still, I’d grievance this thing … there’s a whole lot of people who are in harm’s way.”