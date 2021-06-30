The City of Fitchburg is re-upping its Biz Boost loan program to assist small businesses still feeling the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Common Council approved the renewal of the loan program at its meeting on Tuesday, June 23. The loan program has nearly $103,000 in available funds for use to provide eligible businesses with loans between $1,000 and $10,000.
To qualify, businesses must show they experienced significant financial impacts because of the COVID-19 pandemic and must have an existing storefront or office within the city. Franchises must be locally owned, with preference given to those that had healthy operations in 2019 before the start of the pandemic, and those with 15 or fewer full-time employees, according to the loan overview document.
Taverns and bars without food service cannot apply, nor can businesses that are commission-based, nonprofits or home-based.
The city announced the biz boost loan program in May 2020, as the state Safer at Home orders were being lifted and the county was starting with its Forward Dane Plan to enforce COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and gatherings. The program, which had $150,000 available for loans, was approved at the same time as a premise expansion program, which attempted to help restaurants expand their capacities and remain profitable.
Loan applications must be received by the 15th day of each month to be considered for the following month. For information, email Mike Zimmerman at michael.zimmerman@fitchburgwi.gov or Joyce Frey at joyce.frey@fitchburgwi.gov.
