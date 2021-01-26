Developers of a plan to put nearly 130 homes on 47 acres on Fitchburg’s west side are holding a virtual informational neighborhood meeting Jan. 28.
The development, located at the intersection of Lacy and Fitchrona roads, is in the concept phase but is expected to have 30 duplex units and 99 single family homes on 47 acres.
The virtual meeting is from 6-7:30 p.m.
The developer will discuss phases, future planning and hold a question-and-answer session, according to a news release.
For information on the project, call Craig Donze at (262) 524‐1917 or Bill Buglass 445‐0925.