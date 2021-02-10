District 3 voters will have a primary election next week despite one of the candidates reportedly suspending their campaign.
Shawnicia Youmas has decided to not continue with her campaign, according to emails from two sources with knowledge of her campaign.
Youmas had not returned multiple calls and emails seeking questionnaire answers as of Wednesday, Feb. 10, but Dist. 1 Ald. Dorothy Krause, who encouraged Youmas to run, told the Star that Youmas rethought the commitment of the race and the seat, particularly in light of having a primary.
Her name remains on the ballot, however, along with Nicholas (Nick) DiMiceli and Jay Allen, who both are running active campaigns.
Voters will still be able to pick any of the three candidates to move forward to the April 6 general election for District 3’s open alder seat that incumbent Ald. Sarah Schroeder is vacating this spring.
The ballot for the Tuesday, Feb. 16, primary also will feature a four-way race for an Oregon School District seat for voters in that district and a six-way race for state superintendent.
In Oregon, Josh King, Mary Lokuta, Sheri Pollock and Aaron Zitzelsberger will face off, with the top two vote-getters moving on to the April 6 election to decide who will represent the Village of Oregon on the board. During the general election, voters will get to cast ballots only for candidates in their district. But for the primary, all voters can cast ballots regardless of district.
The superintendent position is a nonpartisan office and leads the state Department of Public Instruction. The superintendent also determines the priorities of education at the state level and sits on boards such as the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents.
The candidates are Jill Underly, Deborah Kerr, Steve Krull, Shandowlyon Shawn Hendricks-Williams, Troy Gunderson, Joe Fenrick and Sheila Briggs. Incumbent Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who was appointed to finish the term left open when Tony Evers was elected governor, won’t run for the seat.
Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting, and any outstanding absentee ballots must be returned to each voter’s respective clerk by 8 p.m. to be counted. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at your polling location on the day of the election, at the clerk’s office prior to the election or in a dropbox, if one exists for a municipality.
As in previous years, voters are to provide a state-issued photo ID for in-person and absentee ballots. Acceptable photo IDs include a driver’s license, a U.S. passport or an ID from the state, the Veterans Health Administration, the military or a tribal card. The address on the ID does not have to match the address a person is voting from, according to guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
If voters are registering or re-registering because of an address change at their polling location, they will be required to bring a proof of residence document, which include a utility bill, a lease or a bank statement.
It’s recommended to check your registration status and polling location prior to voting. People can check that information on the state election website, myvote.wi.gov. If an address or voting registration cannot be found on the myvote.wi.gov website, people are encouraged to contact their local clerk or the Wisconsin Elections Commission.