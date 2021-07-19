The American Red Cross is asking donors of all blood types, but especially those with type O blood, to sign up to donate blood during a “severe” blood shortage across the country.
A blood drive in Fitchburg hopes to help.
The Tri North Builders Blood Drive is scheduled for Monday, July 26 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Fitchburg Business Park, 2625 Research Park Drive.
The shortage is due to a rise in trauma cases, organ transplants and surgeries, according to a release from the American Red Cross.
Appointments for donations can be made by donating the Blood Donor application for phones, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Those interested in hosting a blood drive can visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.